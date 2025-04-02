Farmers criticize govt. over delayed fertilizer subsidy

The National Farmers’ Union has raised concerns over the government’s failure to implement a fertilizer subsidy plan for the ‘Yala’ cultivation season.

Union Chairman Anuradha Tennakoon stated that although farmers have already commenced cultivation activities, the government has yet to take even the basic steps necessary to distribute the fertilizer subsidy.

When Ada Derana inquired about the matter, Commissioner General of Agrarian Services U. B. Rohana Rajapakshe assured that the relevant circular will be issued in the coming days.

“The fertilizer subsidy for the ‘Yala’ season will be distributed in a manner similar to that of the Maha season. Farmers will receive Rs. 5,000 per hectare, with Rs. 15,000 provided in the first phase and Rs. 10,000 in the second phase. The subsidy will be granted for up to two hectares per farmer,” he explained.

He further noted that farmers cultivating other crops would receive a subsidy of Rs. 15,000 per hectare.

Rajapakshe confirmed that the circular outlining these provisions is expected to be released within the next two to three days.