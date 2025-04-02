Sri Lanka records over 720,000 tourist arrivals in first quarter of 2025

Sri Lanka records over 720,000 tourist arrivals in first quarter of 2025

April 2, 2025   09:47 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 229,298 tourists have arrived in the country in March 2025.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2025 stands at 722,276.

Throughout March, weekly tourist arrivals exceeded 50,000, with the highest single-day arrival recorded on March 28, when 8,619 tourists entered the country.

Among source markets, India accounted for the highest share of tourist arrivals in March, contributing 17.1% of the total, with 39,212 visitors.

Other key countries from which the highest number of tourists visited the country include:

• Russia – 29,177 arrivals

• United Kingdom – 22,447 arrivals

• Germany – 17,918 arrivals

