Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith sentenced to 16 years RI

The Colombo High Court has sentenced former Chief Minister of the North Central Province S.M. Ranjith and his Private Secretary Shanthi Chandrasena to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment after they were found guilty of corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the two convicts were also fined Rs. 200,000 each.

The court issued this verdict after the hearing of a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery Or Corruption (CIABOC) against the former Chief Minister over corruption charges.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case, alleging that the former Chief Minister committed the crime of corruption by illegally obtaining Rs. 2,080,500 as fuel allowances during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the North Central Province.