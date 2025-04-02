Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith sentenced to 16 years RI

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith sentenced to 16 years RI

April 2, 2025   09:55 am

The Colombo High Court has sentenced former Chief Minister of the North Central Province S.M. Ranjith and his Private Secretary Shanthi Chandrasena to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment after they were found guilty of corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the two convicts were also fined Rs. 200,000 each.

The court issued this verdict after the hearing of a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery Or Corruption (CIABOC) against the former Chief Minister over corruption charges.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case, alleging that the former Chief Minister committed the crime of corruption by illegally obtaining Rs. 2,080,500 as fuel allowances during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the North Central Province.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)