LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations

April 2, 2025   01:24 pm

The Court of Appeal has directed the Election Commission to accept 2025 Local Government (LG) Election nominations from candidates who have submitted original birth certificates, Ada Derana reporter said.

This order was issued when petitions filed challenging the rejection of several nomination papers submitted by candidates pertaining to the 2025 LG Polls was taken up for consideration before the two-member Appeals Court judge bench comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar and Justice K.P Fernando today (02).

This order was issued after an agreement was reached before the court to accept nominations that included original birth certificates from among the previously rejected submissions.

