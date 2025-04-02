Govt. focuses on further import of rice

Govt. focuses on further import of rice

April 2, 2025   01:59 pm

The Food Policy and Security Committee has recommended importing rice again in the future to prevent shortages and ensure stable supply for consumers, as concerns grow over rising prices and supply constraints in the market.

Despite ongoing harvesting, an upward trend in rice prices has been observed, with certain varieties becoming scarce. In response, discussions were held on the Cabinet’s focus on rice imports to maintain adequate stock levels.

The Food Policy and Security Committee convened for the fifth time yesterday (01) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of Agriculture Minister K. D. Lal Kantha and Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe. The meeting aimed to address key policy decisions to strengthen food security in the country.

During the meeting, officials revealed that heavy rains had damaged crops on two occasions this year, significantly reducing the expected rice harvest. Additionally, the irregular use of rice for animal feed was highlighted as a contributing factor to the shortage.

To mitigate this, the committee proposed importing broken rice specifically for the animal production industry and promoting alternative feed options. 

As part of this effort, the committee approved the formation of a special task force, led by the Director General of Agriculture, to oversee the importation process while ensuring proper procedures are followed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm