Govt. focuses on further import of rice

The Food Policy and Security Committee has recommended importing rice again in the future to prevent shortages and ensure stable supply for consumers, as concerns grow over rising prices and supply constraints in the market.

Despite ongoing harvesting, an upward trend in rice prices has been observed, with certain varieties becoming scarce. In response, discussions were held on the Cabinet’s focus on rice imports to maintain adequate stock levels.

The Food Policy and Security Committee convened for the fifth time yesterday (01) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of Agriculture Minister K. D. Lal Kantha and Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe. The meeting aimed to address key policy decisions to strengthen food security in the country.

During the meeting, officials revealed that heavy rains had damaged crops on two occasions this year, significantly reducing the expected rice harvest. Additionally, the irregular use of rice for animal feed was highlighted as a contributing factor to the shortage.

To mitigate this, the committee proposed importing broken rice specifically for the animal production industry and promoting alternative feed options.

As part of this effort, the committee approved the formation of a special task force, led by the Director General of Agriculture, to oversee the importation process while ensuring proper procedures are followed.