Sri Lanka pledges $1M in humanitarian aid to Myanmar relief efforts

Sri Lanka pledges $1M in humanitarian aid to Myanmar relief efforts

April 2, 2025   03:16 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka has pledged USD 1 million in humanitarian aid to assist ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Myanmar, in the aftermath of devastating earthquake. 

In addition, preparations are underway to deploy medical teams and provide health sector assistance to support those affected on the ground, said Arun Hemachandra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

People of Myanmar has confronted immense hardships due to the devastating earthquake which occurred on March 28, 2025 and according to international media reports of the death toll has exceeded 2,700. 

Furthermore, it has been reported that a large number of individuals are missing while, a large number of individuals who experienced accidents due to the devastation are being hospitalized and treated. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet Spokesperson said today that considering the long term close relationship between the two nations as two Buddhist states, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to render contribution of Sri Lankan people as follows for providing relief to the Myanmar people: 

• Providing financial assistance of USD One Million 
• The dry rations collected with the guidance of Buddhist Theros to be transported immediately to the Myanmar people with the mediation of the Government. 
• A group of relief services comprised of medical officers and other members of health staff to be stationed on alert for immediate departure to Myanmar at any time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect