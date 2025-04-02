Sri Lanka pledges $1M in humanitarian aid to Myanmar relief efforts

The Government of Sri Lanka has pledged USD 1 million in humanitarian aid to assist ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Myanmar, in the aftermath of devastating earthquake.

In addition, preparations are underway to deploy medical teams and provide health sector assistance to support those affected on the ground, said Arun Hemachandra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

People of Myanmar has confronted immense hardships due to the devastating earthquake which occurred on March 28, 2025 and according to international media reports of the death toll has exceeded 2,700.

Furthermore, it has been reported that a large number of individuals are missing while, a large number of individuals who experienced accidents due to the devastation are being hospitalized and treated.

Accordingly, the Cabinet Spokesperson said today that considering the long term close relationship between the two nations as two Buddhist states, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to render contribution of Sri Lankan people as follows for providing relief to the Myanmar people:

• Providing financial assistance of USD One Million

• The dry rations collected with the guidance of Buddhist Theros to be transported immediately to the Myanmar people with the mediation of the Government.

• A group of relief services comprised of medical officers and other members of health staff to be stationed on alert for immediate departure to Myanmar at any time.