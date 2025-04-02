Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero expelled

The Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya’s Working Committee has decided to expel Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero from the Sangha (monastic community).

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who operates a YouTube channel and has previously made controversial statements on social media, has been at the center of public debate.

Following an inquiry into the matter, the Ramanna Maha Nikaya’s Working Committee has arrived at this decision, a spokesperson for the Ramanna Maha Nikaya told Ada Derana.