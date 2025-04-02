Immigration Depts regional office to be established in Jaffna

Immigration Depts regional office to be established in Jaffna

April 2, 2025   04:25 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to establish a regional office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration within the District Secretariat premises of Jaffna within this month (April), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

A regional office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is established at present within the district of Vauniya of the Northern Province where most of the districts of Sri Lanka is stationed. 

However, the people in Jaffna, Killinochchi and Mulathivu districts have to spend a considerable time when travelling to Vauniya regional office to obtain emigration and immigration related services, he said. 

Since a large number of passports have been applied by people in the Northern Province, it has been proposed at the district coordination committee meeting of Jaffna held on January 31, 2025 with the chairing of the President, that a regional office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration is suitable to be initiated in the district of Jaffna as well to render a hasty service for them. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to establish the proposed regional office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration within the District Secretariat premises of Jaffna within this month.

