42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that 42 individuals have yet to return their licensed firearms, despite a directive issued by the Ministry of Defence, requiring all licensed firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for personal protection to be returned.

Responding to a question during the Cabinet press briefing today (05), he noted that authorities are investigating whether the individuals who have not returned their firearms are still alive or whether they are residing in the country.

He also stated that legal action will be taken promptly against those who fail to return their licensed firearms.

Commenting further, the Cabinet Spokesperson said, “Currently, only 42 individuals have not returned their firearms. We are investigating facts such as whether they are alive or still residing in this country.”

He also added, “Legal actions will being taken against them for failing to return their weapons, and this process will be completed soon.”