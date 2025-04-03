How Trumps new US tariffs can impact Sri Lankas exports

How Trumps new US tariffs can impact Sri Lankas exports

April 3, 2025   07:12 am

The higher trade tariffs imposed by the United States on Sri Lanka can put a significant number of jobs in the country’s apparel industry at risk in the near future, warns Professor Wasantha Athukorala from the Department of Economics and Statistics at the University of Peradeniya.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs, imposing a baseline 10% tax on all imports and significantly higher rates on dozens of countries with which the US runs trade deficits.

As a result, Sri Lanka now faces the 6th highest tariff rates in the world—44%, a sharp increase from the previous 12.2% tariff rate.

Currently, 25% of Sri Lanka’s total exports—primarily apparel—are destined for the US. Reports indicate that Sri Lanka’s export earnings from the US amounted to USD 3 billion in 2024, with USD 346 million earned in January 2025 alone.

However, Prof. Athukorala warns that these high tariffs could severely impact Sri Lanka’s exports, particularly the apparel industry, as the US remains a key market for the country’s textiles. 

He cautioned that export income could decline significantly, posing a serious threat to employment in the sector.

Furthermore, he stressed that if Sri Lanka’s exports take a hit, a large number of workers in the apparel industry could lose their jobs in the near future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)