Special train service in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

The Department of Railways has planned to operate a special train service starting from April 11 for the convenience of passengers traveling to their hometowns for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The department stated that this special train service will be operated in two phases.

Accordingly, special trains will be deployed from Colombo to Badulla, Anuradhapura, Galle, Kandy, and Beliatta on April 11, 12, and 13.

The second phase will operate on April 18, 19, and 20 to provide transportation for those returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays, the Department of Railways said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) stated that 500 additional buses will be deployed from April 9 to assist those traveling to their hometowns for the festive period.