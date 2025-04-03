Special train service in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Special train service in place for Sinhala and Tamil New Year

April 3, 2025   08:55 am

The Department of Railways has planned to operate a special train service starting from April 11 for the convenience of passengers traveling to their hometowns for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The department stated that this special train service will be operated in two phases.

Accordingly, special trains will be deployed from Colombo to Badulla, Anuradhapura, Galle, Kandy, and Beliatta on April 11, 12, and 13.

The second phase will operate on April 18, 19, and 20 to provide transportation for those returning to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays, the Department of Railways said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) stated that 500 additional buses will be deployed from April 9 to assist those traveling to their hometowns for the festive period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)