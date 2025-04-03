LG Polls: Notice for public officers assigned for election duties

The Election Commission has received nearly 700,000 applications for postal voting in the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections.

The application process for those eligible to vote by mail commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 17.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced that the process of compiling information on public officials assigned for election duties is nearing completion.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake urged any public officials who have yet to submit their details to do so immediately. Such officials must forward their information, along with the recommendations of their institution’s head, to the District Election Office in their respective districts.