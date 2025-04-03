Three remanded in Rs. 27 million financial fraud case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested one male and two female suspects in connection with a financial fraud case involving the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation.

The General Manager of the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, located at Old Kottawa Road in Nawinna, Maharagama, lodged a complaint with the CID on March 20, alleging that a sum of Rs. 27,031,024.15 has been fraudulently obtained through altered cheques by manipulating data in the corporation’s computer software system.

Following an investigation, CID officers arrested the primary suspect, who allegedly orchestrated the fraud, along with two female accomplices, on April 01.

The arrested suspect is a 35-year-old resident of Kelaniya, while the female suspects, aged 25 and 32, are also residents of Kelaniya.

The suspects were produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court on April 02 and have been remanded until April 11.

The CID is continuing investigations into the case.