President appoints expert panel to evaluate US tariff impact, propose solutions

April 3, 2025   11:52 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a high-level committee to analyze the potential economic impact of the newly imposed reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump and to provide recommendations to the government.

The committee comprises key economic policymakers and industry experts, including the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI), the Chairman of the Export Development Board (EDB), and the Director General of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, Chief Economic Policy Advisor of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Shiran Fernando, and business figures Ashroff Omar, Sharad Amalean, and Saif Jafferjee have been appointed to the committee.

This initiative aims to assess challenges arising from the US tariff adjustments and propose strategic measures to mitigate any adverse effects on Sri Lanka’s economy and trade. The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the government in the coming weeks.

