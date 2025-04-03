Former Minister Mervyn Silva further remanded

Former Minister Mervyn Silva further remanded

April 3, 2025   12:08 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested for allegedly selling state-owned land to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded. 

Former Minister Silva and two others were further remanded until April 9 after being produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court this morning (03).

Meanwhile, during the trial, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has requested the court to confiscate the property of three individuals, including former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who are currently evading arrest in connection with the incident, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the court has scheduled the consideration of CID’s request for 09 April 2025.

