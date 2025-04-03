Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith files appeal against prison sentence

Former Chief Minister of the North Central Province, S.M. Ranjith, and his Private Secretary, Shanthi Chandrasena, who were each sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment on corruption charges, have filed an appeal against their conviction.

The appeal was submitted to the Colombo High Court to be presented before the Court of Appeal, Ada Derana reporter said.

In the appeal, they claim that the High Court judge failed to consider the facts they presented during the trial.

Accordingly, they have requested the Court of Appeal to acquit them of the charges.