Two including woman arrested with foreign-made pistols

Two suspects, a male and a female, have been arrested for the possession of two foreign-manufactured firearms and ammunition in the Boossa area within the Rathgama Police Division, police said.

During a raid conducted by the Southern Province Special Operational Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) in the Boossa area, a person traveling on a motorcycle was stopped and searched on a suspicion, where a foreign-manufactured pistol was found in his possession, police said.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested and handed over to the Rathgama Police Station along with the firearm, the police said.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the Rathgama area, according to police.

Based on information uncovered during the interrogation of the suspect, police have conducted a raid in the Rathgama area, during which a female suspect has been arrested along with a foreign-manufactured micro pistol, a magazine and a 9mm bullet.

The arrested female suspect is a 60-year-old resident of the Rathgama area, the police said.

Both suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (April 03).

Rathgama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.