Person sentenced to death over heroin possession

The Colombo High Court has sentenced to death a person who was found guilty of being in the possession of over 16 grams of heroin and drug trafficking.

Following a lengthy trial, this verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuwida today (03).

The accused had been arrested by police during a raid carried out in Grandpass on 17 February 2019 along with 16.88 grams of heroin.

Later, the Attorney General filed charges against the accused for possession and trafficking of heroin.

The judge, who declared the verdict after a lengthy trial, stated that the charges leveled by the prosecution against the accused have been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge sentenced the 47-year-old accused to death.