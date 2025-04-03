Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that UNESCO’s initiative to protect the historic Sacred City of Anuradhapura should be appreciated and emphasized that Anuradhapura is not only a Sri Lankan heritage but a universal value.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the International Expert Conference on “An Integrated and Sustainable Approach to Safeguarding the World Heritage Property of the Sacred City of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka,” which was convened at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The summit representing the partnership between UNESCO and Sri Lanka, brought together international experts in discussing sustainable strategies for conserving Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage site with significant cultural and historical value, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further elaborated:

“I consider it a special privilege to have this opportunity to visit UNESCO when Sri Lanka is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its partnership with the organization.

We celebrated last July with a productive visit to Sri Lanka by the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and it’s culminating today in Paris with the convening of this expert conference on Anuradhapura, one of the most revered heritage sites and cultural treasures in the world.

This conference provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect upon aspects of Sri Lanka’s long-standing collaboration with UNESCO, a partnership that has reinforced and enriched our shared vision of advancing intercultural dialogue, heritage conservation, education, sustainable development, and technological progress.

In this backdrop, where it requires ensuring the preservation of cultural heritage for future generations, UNESCO’s role as a global leader is more relevant than ever. This timely initiative, gathering the world’s experts on heritage conservation, provides a critical platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, technical collaboration, and resource mobilization, thus reinforcing our collective responsibility to protect and sustain this invaluable cultural legacy for future generations.

In Sri Lanka, the ancient kingdoms of Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa stand at heritage sites located in the cultural triangle conserved with the support of UNESCO since the 1980s which goes back to the long-standing partnership.

We also be very conscious that heritage, history and archeology has been weaponized in the past by resists group to divide our people for narrow political games. The government rejects racism and thriving to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity of cultures and traditions of Sri Lanka and bring people together.”

Further, the prime Minister stated that the government plans to develop three cities, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, and Kandy as heritage cities in Sri Lanka, the statement said.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also conveyed deep condolences of Sri Lanka to the government and people of Myanmar and Thailand.

The summit was attended by the Director of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi including a group of representatives of both Sri Lanka and UNESCO delegation.