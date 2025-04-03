Grade 5 Scholarship Exam to be held on August 10

April 3, 2025   03:47 pm

The 2025 Grade Five Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025. 

The Department of Examination said it will accept applications from candidates from tomorrow (4) to the 30th of April.

Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara noted that online applications will be accepted until midnight on April 30.

Applications will be accepted only from students studying at government or government-approved private schools, added the Examinations Department. 

Issuing a statement, the department said that in order to receive scholarship funds, a student should be less than 11 years old on 30 January, 2026.

More information pertaining to the examination can be obtained by visiting the department’s website (https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic).

Instructions for children with special needs can also be found in the website.

Contact Numbers: 011-2784537, 011-2786616, 011-2784208 011-2786200 and 011-2784201

Email: http://gr5schexam@gmail.com

Hotline: 1911

Fax: 011-2784422

