Colombo stock market slumps as ASPI drops by over 300 points

Colombo stock market slumps as ASPI drops by over 300 points

April 3, 2025   06:10 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today faced a significant decline, with the key indices recording sharp drops.

The adverse market reaction is reportedly due to the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 349.84 points to close at 15,657.60, while the S&P SL20 Index fell by 119.30 points, ending the day at 4,643.32 points.

Meanwhile, a turnover of Rs. 3.82 billion was recorded during the day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm