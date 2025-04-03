Colombo stock market slumps as ASPI drops by over 300 points

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today faced a significant decline, with the key indices recording sharp drops.

The adverse market reaction is reportedly due to the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 349.84 points to close at 15,657.60, while the S&P SL20 Index fell by 119.30 points, ending the day at 4,643.32 points.

Meanwhile, a turnover of Rs. 3.82 billion was recorded during the day.