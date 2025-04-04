Heavy rainfall above 100mm expected today

April 4, 2025   06:01 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (04).

Showers may occur in Western, Southern and North-western coastal areas in the morning as well, the department mentioned.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and North-central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

