Indian Prime Minister Modi to arrive in Sri Lanka today

April 4, 2025   07:33 am

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Sri Lanka today (04) for a three-day state visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Modi’s visit comes at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and will be accompanied by India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. The official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow (April 05) at Independence Square in Colombo.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will engage in high-level bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Sri Lanka and India. A series of key agreements are expected to be signed across multiple sectors, including energy, digital transformation, security, and healthcare.

One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the Sampur Solar Power Plant project, a joint initiative between Sri Lanka and India, aimed at bolstering the island’s renewable energy capacity.

As part of his itinerary, the Indian leader is also set to pay homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s security forces have implemented a comprehensive security plan for the high-profile visit. The Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and Baseline Road will be temporarily closed time to time from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. today, according to Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga.

