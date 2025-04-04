Three women arrested in connection with house burglary in Moratuwa

Police have arrested three women in connection with a burglary that took place in the Moratuwa Police Division, during which over Rs. 600,000 in cash was reportedly stolen.

According to police, a complaint was lodged on March 24 alleging that three female suspects had unlawfully entered a residence and stolen Rs. 639,000 in cash.

Following a tip-off, officers from the Moratuwa Police Station conducted a raid in Koralawella and Moratuwa areas on April 3, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The individuals, aged 33 and 47, are residents of the same localities, according to police.

Police have also recovered a portion of the stolen money, which has been taken into custody as evidence.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Moratuwa Police.