Election Commission bans relief food package distribution for festive season

April 4, 2025   09:37 am

The Election Commission has temporarily suspended the government’s New Year food relief program, citing concerns over its implementation ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

In a written notice, the Commission has instructed the Secretary to the President and the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development to postpone the distribution of the seasonal relief food package until after the elections are held.

The initiative, based on a recent budget proposal, aimed to provide essential food items valued at Rs. 5,000 at a subsidized rate of Rs. 2,500 to eligible low-income families. The benefit was intended for selected individuals from the 812,753 new applicants who had recently sought relief assistance from ‘Aswesuma’.

The Cabinet had granted approval for the program, which was scheduled for distribution through Lanka Sathosa and Co-op outlets across the country between April 1 and April 13, in line with Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations.

