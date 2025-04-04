Indictments served on Yoshitha and his grandmother

Indictments have been served before the Colombo High Court on Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother Daisy Forest.

Subsequently, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother have been released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige in relation to a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on 30 May.