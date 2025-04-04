Indictments served on Yoshitha and his grandmother

Indictments served on Yoshitha and his grandmother

April 4, 2025   09:46 am

Indictments have been served before the Colombo High Court on Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother Daisy Forest.   

Subsequently, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother have been released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige in relation to a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on 30 May.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)