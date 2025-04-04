EC to educate police officers on election laws ahead of LG Polls

EC to educate police officers on election laws ahead of LG Polls

April 4, 2025   11:29 am

The National Election Commission has decided to educate the police officers pertaining to the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act and the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act ahead of the impending Local Government Elections. 

The Local Government Elections are scheduled to be held on 6 May. 

The Commissioner General Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that officers will also be educated on ways to solve election-related disputes. 

The program will be conducted at district level. 

Accordingly, officers-in-charge of a number of districts including Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla will be educated related to election laws. 

Meanwhile, five complaints related to election law violations have been reported from across the country yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm