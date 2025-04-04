EC to educate police officers on election laws ahead of LG Polls

The National Election Commission has decided to educate the police officers pertaining to the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act and the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act ahead of the impending Local Government Elections.

The Local Government Elections are scheduled to be held on 6 May.

The Commissioner General Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that officers will also be educated on ways to solve election-related disputes.

The program will be conducted at district level.

Accordingly, officers-in-charge of a number of districts including Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla will be educated related to election laws.

Meanwhile, five complaints related to election law violations have been reported from across the country yesterday.