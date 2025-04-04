IUSF Convenor granted bail

April 4, 2025   11:41 am

The Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Madushan Chandrajith and another individual who were arrested and remanded for staging a protest in defiance of a court order have been granted bail, said Ada Derana reporter.

The duo was each released on two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

They were among 27 individuals arrested on 27 March for staging a protest opposite the Ministry of Health premises.

A total of 25 others arrested during the protest organized by the Allied Health Sciences Students’ Union were released on bail previously. 

During the protest, eight representatives of the union held discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of Health. 

However, after the discussions failed, the protesters refused to comply with the court order which prohibited any demonstrations in the vicinity of the Ministry premises that could cause inconvenience to the general public, leading to their arrests.

