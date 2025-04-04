Seven teenagers arrested over gang sexual assault on 15-year-old girl

Police have arrested a student, alleged to be the boyfriend of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, and six other suspects including four schoolboys in connection with the gang sexual assault on the teenage girl in question.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the victim’s parents at the Homagama Police Station.

The schoolgirl, the victim of the gang sexual assault, has been admitted to Homagama Base Hospital for a medical examination.

She had reportedly left home, stating she was attending a tuition class, but instead met with the student alleged to be her boyfriend, police said.

The suspected student then took her to a house in the Homagama area, the residence of a friend, where the initial sexual assault occurred.

Police investigations have revealed that the victim was taken to three additional houses within a six-hour period, between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m., and subjected to severe sexual abuse by the student and his friends.

The arrested individuals are residents of the Homagama area and attend schools in the same locality. Five of the schoolboys are between 15 and 16 years old, while the other two are between 17 and 19 years old, according to police.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle, believed to have been used by the suspects to transport the schoolgirl, has been taken into police custody.

The seven arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (04).