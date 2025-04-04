Passenger arrested with mobile phones worth over Rs. 100 mln at BIA

Passenger arrested with mobile phones worth over Rs. 100 mln at BIA

April 4, 2025   12:27 pm

A 32-year-old individual from Kattankudy in Batticaloa was arrested this morning (04) by the officers of Sri Lanka Customs at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a stock of high-end mobile phones valued at over Rs. 100 million into the country.

The suspect, who arrived in the country at 6.30 a.m. onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226 from Dubai, had packed a total of 528 of the latest-model mobile phones inside three pieces of luggage. 

The consignment included premium brands of smartphones—some valued at over Rs. 500,000 each.

Sri Lanka Customs officials revealed that the suspect had previously worked in several Middle Eastern countries as a hotel employee and is now believed to be operating as a courier for unauthorized electronic imports.

Sri Lanka Customs officers at Katunayake Airport have detained the passenger and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm