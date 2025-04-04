Maximum retail prices for bottled water

April 4, 2025   12:31 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification setting the maximum retail prices for locally bottled drinking water, effective from April 01.

As per the Gazette, the following maximum retail prices have been mandated for bottled drinking water:

• 500 ml – Rs. 70

• 1 litre – Rs. 100

• 1.5 litres – Rs. 130

• 2 litres – Rs. 160

• 5 litres – Rs. 350

The CAA has stated that no manufacturer, packer, trader, or distributor is permitted to sell, offer, or display for sale locally packaged bottled drinking water above these prices.

 

