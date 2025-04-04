PM holds talks to improve ties with Bhutan and Nepal

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held discussions with Premiers of Bhutan and Nepal, focusing on enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya is currently in Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and also to participate in “Invest Sri Lanka” promotional events aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and attracting investment to Sri Lanka, said the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya addressed the “Invest Sri Lanka” Business Forum, jointly organized with the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce.

The forum served as a platform to highlight Sri Lanka’s investment opportunities and foster stronger commercial ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

In recognition of longstanding cultural and religious ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister also visited the historic Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok, where she was welcomed by the Abbot, Most Ven. Pra Dhammavajirapanyaacarya.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also participated in an official dinner hosted by Thai Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra in honour of visiting BIMSTEC leaders.

The high-level BIMSTEC Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled to take place today (04).

This visit marks an important step forward in Sri Lanka’s regional diplomacy, reaffirming the country’s commitment to meaningful engagement within the BIMSTEC framework while promoting investment and cultural diplomacy, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.