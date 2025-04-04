PM holds talks to improve ties with Bhutan and Nepal

PM holds talks to improve ties with Bhutan and Nepal

April 4, 2025   01:51 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held discussions with Premiers of Bhutan and Nepal, focusing on enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation and regional connectivity. 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya is currently in Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and also to participate in “Invest Sri Lanka” promotional events aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and attracting investment to Sri Lanka, said the Prime Minister’s Media Division. 

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya addressed the “Invest Sri Lanka” Business Forum, jointly organized with the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce. 

The forum served as a platform to highlight Sri Lanka’s investment opportunities and foster stronger commercial ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand. 

In recognition of longstanding cultural and religious ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister also visited the historic Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok, where she was welcomed by the Abbot, Most Ven. Pra Dhammavajirapanyaacarya. 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also participated in an official dinner hosted by Thai Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra in honour of visiting BIMSTEC leaders. 

The high-level BIMSTEC Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled to take place today (04).

This visit marks an important step forward in Sri Lanka’s regional diplomacy, reaffirming the country’s commitment to meaningful engagement within the BIMSTEC framework while promoting investment and cultural diplomacy, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' to be held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm