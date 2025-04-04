Special traffic plans in place as Indian PM Modi visits Sri Lanka today

Security authorities have implemented a series of special traffic arrangements to ensure security and minimize public inconvenience, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today.

According to police, intermittent road closures will be in effect on the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway and Baseline Road between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. today (April 4).

Commuters, including both local and foreign nationals traveling to and from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), are advised to use alternate routes during this period.

Furthermore, on April 5, special traffic arrangements will be in place around Galle Face, Independence Square, and the ‘Ape Gama’ premises in Battaramulla. Traffic police officers will be deployed in these areas to guide motorists towards alternative routes and help minimize public inconvenience.

Additionally, on April 6, another special traffic plan will be implemented with intermittent road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Anuradhapura Town, Railway Station Road, and around the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhiya. Traffic police will be on alert to keep the public informed and guide them to alternative routes.

Accordingly, the public is kindly requested to cooperate with the traffic arrangements made by the police.