2012 Greek bonds case against ex-CBSL Governor Cabraal moved to June

April 4, 2025   02:50 pm

The Colombo High Court has fixed the pre-trial conference pertaining to the case filed by Bribery Commission against former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and a group of defendants on June 26, 2025.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against five defendants including former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal, alleging that they caused a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through the Greek Treasury Bond investments in 2012.

This case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuvida today (April 04).

Meanwhile, the Bribery Commission revised the charge sheet filed against the accused as the defense counsel presented evidence to the court during the trial to confirm that Chandrasiri Jayasinghe, a defendant in the case has passed away.

Later, the pre-trial conference pertaining to the case was ordered to be held on June 26, 2025.

