LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

The Supreme Court has rejected 53 writ petitions and six fundamental rights petitions filed by political parties challenging the rejection of their nomination papers submitted for the 2025 local government elections, without taking them into consideration.

After a lengthy trial, Supreme Court Justice S. Thurairaja, with the concurrence of Justices Mahinda Samayawardhena and Sampath Abeykoon, delivered the judgment.

After considering the petitions, Deputy Solicitor General Kanishka de Silva, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, raised preliminary objections and argued that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the petitions.

Accordingly, she requested the court to dismiss the petitions without taking them into consideration.

In delivering the decision, the judge bench stated that they accepted the preliminary objections raised by the Attorney General.

Consequently, the bench announced that the petitions would be dismissed without issuing notices for a hearing.