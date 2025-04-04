LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

April 4, 2025   03:53 pm

The Supreme Court has rejected 53 writ petitions and six fundamental rights petitions filed by political parties challenging the rejection of their nomination papers submitted for the 2025 local government elections, without taking them into consideration.

After a lengthy trial, Supreme Court Justice S. Thurairaja, with the concurrence of Justices Mahinda Samayawardhena and Sampath Abeykoon, delivered the judgment.

After considering the petitions, Deputy Solicitor General Kanishka de Silva, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, raised preliminary objections and argued that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the petitions.

Accordingly, she requested the court to dismiss the petitions without taking them into consideration.

In delivering the decision, the judge bench stated that they accepted the preliminary objections raised by the Attorney General. 

Consequently, the bench announced that the petitions would be dismissed without issuing notices for a hearing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm