No changes to LG Polls date, Elections Chief insists

The 2025 Local Government Elections will be held as scheduled on May 6, according to the Chairman of the National Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake.

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake noted that they will comply with court rulings as several petitions have been filed in relation to the rejection of nomination papers.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Chairman of the Election Commission Rathnayake confirmed that the printing of polling cards and ballot papers that are not affected by court cases have commenced.

Earlier today, the Court of Appeal ordered relevant Returning Officers to accept nearly 37 rejected nomination papers in relation to the Local Government Elections.

The order was issued by a two-member Appeals Court bench comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal Justice Mohammed Thahir Laffar and Justice K.P. Fernando after considering writ petitions filed by several political parties and independent groups challenging the rejection of their nomination papers submitted to contest the upcoming polls.

Nearly 37 writ petitions were filed before the Court of Appeal by parties including the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, and several independent groups, challenging the rejection of nomination papers for multiple local government bodies, including the Colombo Municipal Council.

The Appeals Court previously ordered the Returning Officers to halt the election process related activities of the Colombo Municipal Council and several other local government bodies until today, pending a final decision related to the petitions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today rejected 53 writ petitions and six fundamental rights petitions filed by political parties and independent groups challenging the rejection of their nomination papers submitted for the 2025 local government elections, without taking them into consideration.

While not commenting on the specific ruling, Chairman of the National Election Commission said they are preparing to release polling cards to Post Offices on 16 April. The distribution of polling cards to voters will begin on 17 April and will conclude on 29 April.

R.M.A.L. Rathnayake added that necessary guidelines have been issued to the Government Printer to carry out the printing of documents for the impending Local Government Elections.

Meanwhile, a special meeting will be held at the Election Secretariat next week.

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayak said all Secretaries of Ministries, heads of government institutions and statutory boards have been summoned for the meeting.

The enforcement of the gazette issued related to the prevention of the misuse of state resources during the election period, will be deliberated at the meeting.