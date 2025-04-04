One person injured in shooting at Elpitiya

One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident in the Beligaswella area of Uragasmanhandiya, Elpitiya.

The injured person has been admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital, police said.

Police also stated that the shooting was carried out near a house behind the Beligashena School by a group of individuals who had arrived in a three-wheeler and later fled the scene.

The victim is a 53-year-old resident of Beligaswella while police are yet to confirm the motive behind the shooting.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Uragasmanhandiya Police.