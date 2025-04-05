Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi commences

The official welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, who arrived in Sri Lanka last night (April 4) for a three-day state visit, is currently underway at Independence Square in Colombo.

Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation, including Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Indian Foreign Secretary, and several senior officials from the Government of India.

Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, along with other dignitaries.

In a statement issued on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed him at the airport. He also shared his appreciation for the Indian community in Colombo, stating,

“The rains were no deterrent for a spectacular welcome by the Indian community in Colombo. I was deeply moved by their warmth and enthusiasm. Grateful to them!”

During a cultural welcome event, Prime Minister Modi witnessed a vibrant display of Indo-Sri Lankan cultural ties. He noted with appreciation:

“During the community welcome, also saw translations of the thoughts of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Sri Sri Madhabdev, books on music, Indian stories and parts of the Gita Govinda in Pali. May these cultural bonds thrive forever!”

He also enjoyed glimpses of a traditional puppet performance featuring episodes from the Sundar Kand, and extended his compliments to Nalin Gamwari and the Sri Anura Puppetry Society for their passion and dedication.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka, following an invitation extended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the visit, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and other senior political leaders.

A key agenda of the visit includes the signing of several landmark agreements across sectors such as energy, digital transformation, defence, security, and healthcare.

Notably, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation—being signed for the first time—will be a significant outcome of the visit.

One of the major highlights will be the inauguration of the Sampur Solar Power Plant, a joint initiative between India and Sri Lanka aimed at enhancing the island nation’s renewable energy capacity.

As part of his itinerary, Prime Minister Modi is also set to visit the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura to pay homage.

Additionally, in light of the visit, Sri Lankan authorities have announced a series of special traffic arrangements to ensure security and minimize public inconvenience.

On April 5th, traffic restrictions will be in effect around Galle Face, Independence Square, and the ‘Ape Gama’ premises in Battaramulla. Police officers will be stationed to assist motorists and direct them to alternative routes.

Additionally, on April 6th, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., intermittent road closures will be implemented in Anuradhapura Town, Railway Station Road, and the vicinity of the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhiya.

Accordingly, the public is kindly requested to cooperate with the traffic arrangements made by the police to facilitate the Indian Prime Minister’s visit.