President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks

The high-level Indo-Lanka bilateral discussions, with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake along with their respective delegations, were held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, a short while ago.

Modi held a “restricted” level talks with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today, shortly after being accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square - the first time Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

The meeting marks a key moment in PM Modi’s ongoing three-day visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties under the shared vision of “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future.”

The ceremonial welcome earlier in the day, led by President Dissanayake, reflected the significance Colombo places on the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

PM Modi’s arrival on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019 and comes amid a renewed regional focus on development partnerships and cultural exchange.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, which began yesterday after he attended the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

India and Sri Lanka are set to sign a major Defence cooperation pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Colombo, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The agreements, including a Defence pact, come as part of a broader effort to bolster economic, energy, and digital cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, India and Sri Lanka are expected to sign eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering several key sectors, including Defence, health, energy, and digitalisation. Notably, one of the MoUs will focus on supplying Sri Lanka with more affordable energy, a much-needed support amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

In addition to the Defence pact, the visit will include high-level discussions on restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt, enhancing bilateral connectivity, and further cooperation across various domains.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to significantly boost diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Modi is also scheduled to meet other political leaders of the nation before travelling to Anuradhapura with Dissanayake for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance on Sunday.

In Anuradhapura, both leaders will pay respect at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex in Anuradhapura. PM Modi had also visited the temple, which holds a special significance in India-Sri Lanka civilisational partnership, during his visit to the country in 2015. Prime Minister Modi then visited Sri Lanka again in 2019.

