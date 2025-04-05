PM Modis visit: India and Sri Lanka sign several MoUs

PM Modis visit: India and Sri Lanka sign several MoUs

April 5, 2025   12:54 pm

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between India and Sri Lanka in the areas of power, energy, health, economics, IT, digital transformation, and defense cooperation, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit.

Additionally, a trilateral agreement was signed between India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub.

In a joint statement following their delegation-level talks, Modi and President Dissanayake inked a defence cooperation pact. 

The two sides also signed a pact to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub, besides inking an agreement to facilitate New Delhi’s multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka’s eastern region.

Apart from putting a stamp on other agreements, the two leaders virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

Earlier, as PM Modi arrived in Sri Lanka, he was accorded a tri-services ceremonial welcome at the country’s Independence Square in the heart of the capital city of Colombo, in perhaps the first such honour given to a foreign leader.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.05

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.05

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.05

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi at Independence Square in Colombo

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi at Independence Square in Colombo

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed (English)

LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed (English)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Oil prices tumble as China retaliates with tariffs on US; Global stock markets continue to plummet after Trump's tariffs

Oil prices tumble as China retaliates with tariffs on US; Global stock markets continue to plummet after Trump's tariffs