Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between India and Sri Lanka in the areas of power, energy, health, economics, IT, digital transformation, and defense cooperation, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit.

Additionally, a trilateral agreement was signed between India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub.

In a joint statement following their delegation-level talks, Modi and President Dissanayake inked a defence cooperation pact.

The two sides also signed a pact to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub, besides inking an agreement to facilitate New Delhi’s multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka’s eastern region.

Apart from putting a stamp on other agreements, the two leaders virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

Earlier, as PM Modi arrived in Sri Lanka, he was accorded a tri-services ceremonial welcome at the country’s Independence Square in the heart of the capital city of Colombo, in perhaps the first such honour given to a foreign leader.