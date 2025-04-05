Sri Lanka honours Indian PM Modi with Mithra Vibhushana Award

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the highest award given to a foreign national, the ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ award, by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (05).

PM Modi thanked the President and said the honour is a “great matter of pride”.

“This honour is not just mine but it belongs to the 140 crore people of India. It is a tribute to the historic and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka. For this recognition, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake, and the people of this nation,” Modi said, while addressing a press meet following the talks.

“As Prime Minister, this is my fourth visit to Sri Lanka. My previous visit in 2019 came at a very sensitive time. Even then, I had faith that Sri Lanka would rise, and rise stronger. I truly admire the courage and resilience of the people here. Today, seeing Sri Lanka once again on the path of progress fills me with happiness. It is a matter of pride for India that we have fulfilled our duty as a true and responsible neighbour and friend,” he said.

Hailing India’s contribution to Sri Lanka, Modi said, “in every difficult situation, India stood with Sri Lanka — be it the 2019 terror attack, Covid pandemic or the recent economic crisis.”

“President Dissanayake chose India for his very first foreign visit, and I had the honour of being his first foreign guest. This reflects the depth of our bilateral ties. Under our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and SAGAR vision, Sri Lanka holds a special place. In the past four months since President Dissanayake’s visit to India, there has been remarkable progress in our cooperation,” the PM added in his address.

About the ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ Award conferred on Indian PM Modi:

The “Dharma Chakra” reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The “Pun Kalasa” (a ceremonial pot) adorned with sheaves of rice symbolizes prosperity and renewal.

The “Navarathna” (nine precious gems) represents the priceless and enduring friendship between the two countries, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

Finally, the “Sun and Moon” signify the timeless bond, stretching from the ancient past into the infinite future. Together, these elements beautifully capture the deep cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations.