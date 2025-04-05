Modi meets delegation of Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Tamil political party representatives in Colombo, during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka.

The Head of State has conveyed his condolences on the passing of former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leaders R. Smapanthan and Mavai Senathirajah.

Modi said he reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to a life of equality, dignity and justice for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka, and assured that many projects and initiatives launched during his visit will contribute to their social, economic and cultural progress.

“It is always a pleasure to meet the leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka,” Modi posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“Conveyed my condolences on the passing of respected Tamil leaders, Thiru R. Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah, both of whom were personally known to me.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister has also met with Indian-origin Tamil politicians in Sri Lanka, during his visit.

“The meeting with leaders of Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) was fruitful. The community constitutes a living bridge between the two countries for over 200 years,” Modi posted on ‘X’.

“India will support construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred site Seetha Eliya temple and other community development projects for IOTs in cooperation with the Government of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, held bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo this morning (5). He also met with Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa in Colombo.

While addressing joint press briefing with Dissanayake in Colombo, the Indian PM raised the issue of Tamils in Sri Lanka, saying that he expects the Sri Lankan government to fulfil their aspirations.

Modi on Saturday raised the Tamil issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, saying that he expects the Sri Lankan government to fulfil the aspirations of Tamils and work in the direction of full implementation of the constitution, and fulfil their commitment of provisional council elections.

PM Modi, in the joint press briefing, also announced that 10,000 houses for the Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka will be completed soon.

Despite the war ending in 2009, the Tamils in Sri Lanka are still awaiting the resolution of certain issues, including those of political rights, devolution of powers, and post-war reconciliation.

