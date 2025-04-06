Fire breaks out at entertainment venue in Rajagiriya

A sudden fire reportedly broke out at an entertainment venue in Rajagiriya early this morning (April 6), during an event being held at the venue.

According to reports, swift efforts were made to safely evacuate all individuals present at the time.

Five fire trucks were dispatched to the scene by the Kotte Municipal Council, and firefighters successfully managed to douse the flames with the help of fire trucks.

The Fire Service Department confirmed that the fire has now been brought under control.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, it has been reported that the fire caused severe damage to the event hall, said Ada Derana reporter.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently underway.