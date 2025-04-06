Fire breaks out at entertainment venue in Rajagiriya

Fire breaks out at entertainment venue in Rajagiriya

April 6, 2025   07:25 am

A sudden fire reportedly broke out at an entertainment venue in Rajagiriya early this morning (April 6), during an event being held at the venue.

According to reports, swift efforts were made to safely evacuate all individuals present at the time.

Five fire trucks were dispatched to the scene by the Kotte Municipal Council, and firefighters successfully managed to douse the flames with the help of fire trucks.

The Fire Service Department confirmed that the fire has now been brought under control.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, it has been reported that the fire caused severe damage to the event hall, said Ada Derana reporter.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

Court order preventing protests issued against FSP and IUSF members (English)

Court order preventing protests issued against FSP and IUSF members (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.05

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana 12.00 Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.04.05

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi at Independence Square in Colombo

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi at Independence Square in Colombo

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)