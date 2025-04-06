PM Modi and President AKD to visit Anuradhapura today

April 6, 2025   07:34 am

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Anuradhapura today (06), marking the final day of his three-day trip to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6. 

This is his first visit to the country since 2019. 

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will offer prayers at the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi tree.

Following this, they will inaugurate the new railway signaling system at Anuradhapura Railway Station, a project supported by the Indian government, as well as the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line.

This marks an important part of his ongoing three-day state visit to Sri Lanka, which focuses on strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held productive talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, where both leaders discussed advancing cooperation in various sectors, including defence, energy, and economic development. 

PM Modi was ceremoniously welcomed at Independence Square, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka since President Dissanayake assumed office in September 2024.

Significant agreements were signed, including an MoU on Defence Cooperation and a trilateral MoU between India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE for developing Trincomalee as an energy hub. Discussions also centred around strengthening connectivity, resolving issues related to fishermen, and enhancing economic and development cooperation.

Both leaders virtually inaugurated several projects, such as 5,000 solar rooftop units across Sri Lanka and the groundbreaking of the 120 MW Sampur Solar Power project. Modi also announced India’s support for the development of significant cultural sites, including the Thirukoneswaram temple and the Sacred City project.

This visit underscores India’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and further deepening bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, in light of the visit, there will be intermittent road closures in Anuradhapura Town, Railway Station Road, and the vicinity of the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhiya from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

Specific roads, including those from the Anuradhapura Air Force Base to Sri Maha Bodhi, the Hospital Roundabout, Harischandra Junction, Provincial Council Roundabout, Clock Tower Roundabout, and Kurunegala Junction, will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. 

These closures will extend to roads near the Sri Maha Bodhi and the Anuradhapura Railway Station until 11:00 a.m. 

Authorities have advised the public to use alternative routes during these closures to minimize disruption.

(With Agencies Inputs)

