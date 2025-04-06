LG Polls: Ministry Secretaries & heads of state institutions summoned by EC

April 6, 2025   08:42 am

All Secretaries of Ministries, heads of government institutions and statutory boards have been summoned for a special meeting at the Election Secretariat, Chairman of the National Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said. 

The meeting has been scheduled to discuss the enforcement of the gazette issued in relation to the prevention of the misuse of state resources during the election period.

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake added that a number of Local Government Election related matters will be deliberated during the meeting to be held in the coming week.

Meanwhile, a total of six complaints related to flouting of election laws have been reported across the country yesterday.

According to Police, a complaint related to the misuse of state resources was also reported.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.

