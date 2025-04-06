Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri in Colombo

Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri in Colombo

April 6, 2025   09:11 am

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri has arrived in the country on a formal visit. 

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

The arrival of the ship coincides with the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Prime Minister Modi and a high-level Indian delegation landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Friday. 

INS Sahyadri is a 143m long Frigate manned by a crew of 320 and the ship is commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

During their visit, crew of INS Sahyadri will participate in events hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy, aimed to strengthen bilateral ties. 

They will also visit several tourist hotspots across the country. 

Concluding the visit, INS Sahyadri is scheduled to set sail from Colombo tomorrow (07).

