Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Anuradhapura

April 6, 2025   09:55 am

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Anuradhapura, a short while ago, marking the final day of his three-day trip to Sri Lanka. 

Prime Minister Modi is being accompanied by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The two leaders will pay homage at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.

Following this, they will inaugurate the new railway signaling system at Anuradhapura Railway Station, a project supported by the Indian government, as well as the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan is in place in Anuradhapura today due to the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

