Indian PM declares open upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line and signaling system

April 6, 2025   11:13 am

Visiting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared opened the Anuradhapura-Maho railway signaling system, a project supported by the Indian government, as well as the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line.

The project involves the installation of an advanced signaling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section of the Northern Line.

Earlier, the Indian Premier offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. 

“It’s a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism. It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us,” PM Modi posted on ‘X’.

 

