Indian PM Narendra Modi concludes historic state visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has left for India after concluding his historic two-day visit to Sri Lanka.

The Indian Prime Minister concluded his engagements in Anuradhapura this morning and left for Tamil Nadu.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a number of projects and also witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding.

Indian Premier Modi arrived in the island on Friday (4) from Thailand.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation, including Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Indian Foreign Secretary, and several senior officials from the Government of India.

Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, along with other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took place at the Independence Square in Colombo, yesterday (5).

The Prime Minister was received with full state honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour and gun salute. Subsequently, the Indian Prime Minister inspected the Sri Lanka Armed Forces Guard of Honour.



Following the exchange of state courtesies between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi, members of the Sri Lankan and Indian delegations were formally introduced.

The State Ceremony to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne and several Ministers.

In appreciation of the enduring friendship and cooperation extended to the people of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conferred the prestigious ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ Award on Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi yesterday.

The President presented the award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an official meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat.

Indian Prime Minister Modi stated that receiving the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ Award, in recognition of the friendship and cooperation extended to the people of Sri Lanka, is a great honour for him.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that this is not only an award for him but for the 1.4 billion Indians.

He expressed his gratitude to the President, the Government of Sri Lanka and the people of Sri Lanka for this recognition.

Meanwhile, the inauguration and commencement of three development projects implemented in the country with the assistance of the Indian Government took place yesterday (05) in conjunction with the State visit of Prime Minister Modi.

These projects include the commencement of construction of the Sampur Solar Power Plant, which will add 50 megawatts to the national grid, the inauguration of the Temperature and Humidity Controlled Agro Cold Storage complex in Dambulla and the installation of solar panels on 5,000 religious sites.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi jointly inaugurated and launched these projects via virtual technology following their official meeting at the Presidential Secretariat.

Seven Memoranda of Understanding between India and Sri Lanka, covering several key sectors, were exchanged last morning (5) at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi.

Marking a new chapter in Indo-Sri Lanka relations, these agreements focus on enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, digitalization, defence, healthcare, and development assistance.

The visiting Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi held discussions with several representatives of government and opposition yesterday. He also held talks with Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and Tamil political leaders in Sri Lanka.

Last evening (5), a special State Banquet was hosted at the President’s House in Colombo by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President expressing his views at the occasion stated that this visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka will expand opportunities for greater cooperation and closeness between the people of the two countries across many areas of mutual interest.

‘‘We are known for our hospitality and extend a warm welcome to all visitors. In particular, I recall that our friends from across the Palk Strait are received with the utmost warmth and affection’’, the President said.

‘‘We hope to see the citizens of your nation visiting this wonderful island continually, where they will meet warm-hearted community. We consistently say to our friends, “We eagerly anticipate your return, ready to welcome you back with open arms’’, the President further said.

“We sincerely convey our heartfelt wishes for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for continued progress and prosperity of Indian citizens, as well as for the strengthening cooperation and friendship between our two nations,” President Disanayake added.

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Anuradhapura this morning.

The Indian Prime Minister was given a guard of honour by the Sri Lanka Air Force upon his arrival in Anuradhapura.

The Indian Premier then offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an audience with the Chief Incumbent of Anuradhapura Atamasthana Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thera this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake then declared opened the Anuradhapura-Maho railway signaling system, a project supported by the Indian government, as well as the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line.

The project involves the installation of an advanced signaling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section of the Northern Line.

Following his engagements in Anuradhapura, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to Sri Lanka and left for Tamil Nadu.