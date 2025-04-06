Proper waste management plan for all state institutions in 6 months

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has informed all government institutions to adopt sustainable waste management methods to enhance the efficiency of solid waste management within these institutions.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a circular in this regard to all Secretaries to Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces and Heads of Departments.

The circular instructs all state institutions to adhere to the “3R concept” (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

Since many state institutions are located in urban areas, the program is intended to manage the waste generated at all government organizations on a daily basis, the statement of the Ministry noted.

Accordingly, the Ministry further emphasized that the use of paper should be minimized in official activities, the use of single-use plastics should be discouraged, and the use of eco-friendly alternatives should be encouraged.

The relevant circular also provides guidelines on waste collection and disposal, as well as the monitoring of waste management practices.

Additionally, the circular states that a formal waste management plan should be developed and implemented for each institution within six months of the effective date of the circular.